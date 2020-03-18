Dear Abby: Words of wisdom impart lesson in self-respect

This definition of maturity is included in my booklet "Keepers," a compilation of humorous and inspirational items -- poems and short essays -- that readers have asked me to include in my column because they held special meaning for them. Many, like you, also have said they kept the articles until they were worn and yellowed with age. Many readers suggested the articles be put together in a booklet. Filled with clever observations, "Keepers'" subjects are diverse, covering a variety of topics, including parenting, children, aging, animals, forgiveness, etc. My booklet can be ordered by sending your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to Dear Abby Keepers Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. Shipping and handling are included in the price. Filled with down-to-earth nuggets of wisdom, both witty and philosophical, the "Keepers" booklet is an inexpensive, welcome gift for newly married couples, pet lovers or anyone recovering from an illness. It's also an inspiring, positive, quick and easy read for anyone who could use a lift!