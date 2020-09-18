You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dear Abby: Newly sober mom regrets pain she caused her family
0 comments
Dear Abby

Dear Abby: Newly sober mom regrets pain she caused her family

  • 0

DEAR ABBY: After smoking marijuana for 20 years, I quit two days ago. My head is starting to clear now, and things are coming into focus. I missed so much, and I feel terrible about it.

How many times did I say no to my kids because I was lazy? How many times have I yelled at them for just asking a question? My 6-year-old would have this frightened look because he wanted something and I yelled because he interrupted me from doing nothing.

I was at my in-laws' on Father's Day and started yelling at my husband for getting mad at me because I told his father, "Heck, you're not my dad, so what do I care?" The neighbors heard me, I'm sure. My father-in-law didn't even come out of his bedroom, and I'm sure my husband won't forget it.

Although I'm not the nicest to him at times, he loves me. I can be downright disrespectful, and my kids see this. It's the reason I quit smoking. Almost daily, I hear my 13-year-old say, "Stop yelling, Mom," or, "Why are you yelling, Mom?" I have so many regrets.

Can I make up for them? What can I do so my kids will remember good times and not just me yelling? Not sure where or how to start erasing the bad. Any advice would be appreciated.

— SMOKE IS CLEARING

DEAR SMOKE: You have already taken the first step in making it up to your family by admitting your smoking was hurting them and quitting. The next step will be to apologize to each of your family members for your behavior and let them know you know it was wrong and hurtful and that it won't continue.

The last steps may be the most difficult. Resolve not to lapse back into the old patterns, do whatever is necessary to prevent it and join a support group if necessary. I wish you success in your sobriety.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
4 arrested after alleged robbery
News

4 arrested after alleged robbery

  • Updated

ARMONA — Four men were arrested Thursday on felony charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon after they stole a victim’s money and d…

Frank Carreiro
Obituaries

Frank Carreiro

Frank Carreiro passed away on Sept. 9th at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 72.

+2
John Henry DeRuiter
Obituaries

John Henry DeRuiter

  • Updated

John Henry DeRuiter was born in Hanford, California on April 21, 1952 to Henry and Mata DeRuiter. He was the youngest of four brothers. He lef…

Daniel Pops Montoya
Obituaries

Daniel Pops Montoya

  • Updated

Daniel Pops Montoya was born December 15, 1999. He left us on August 10, 2020. He was a 2018 Selma High School graduate. He was planning on at…

Debra Ann Wilson
Obituaries

Debra Ann Wilson

Born Debra Ann Baker, August 5, 1951 at Mt. Carmel Hospital in Detroit, Michigan, Debra passed away peacefully August 31, 2020 at St. Agnes Me…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News