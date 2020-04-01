Dear Abby: Long-absent dad chooses friend over his own family

Believe me, you have my sympathy. But you can't change your father or Danielle. You can, however, change the way you react to them, and a therapist will help you do that more quickly than you can do it on your own.

DEAR READERS: On April 1, I like to share a few of the more offbeat letters I receive. Here are three:

DEAR ABBY: For more than 50 years, my wife has had a close relationship with a stuffed panda bear she received when she was 8 years old. His name is Daffy, and he sits by our fireplace and pretty much rules the house. She makes him "talk" and takes him places.

When I make a mistake, like not hanging up my jacket, I say that Daffy told me not to do it. She gets mad, and I get a lecture from Daffy about how he isn't to blame and he never makes a mistake. I am joking when I blame Daffy, but my wife and Daffy don't find it funny. Am I wrong to make a joke, or should I not blame Daffy? (Daffy told me to write this letter.) -- PANDA-MONIUM OUT WEST

DEAR PANDA-MONIUM: It appears there are not one, but three "daffys" in your household. If you can't "bear" what's going on, stop joking.

P.S. You must think I'm daffy to believe this letter is legit.