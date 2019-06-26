De Young properties named builder of Reboot of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition in Fresno County

Fresno — De Young Properties and the City of Clovis jointly announced today that the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition reboot, which will air on HGTV will be in Clovis this summer to film its debut episode. Back in 2009, De Young Properties served as the builder for Extreme Makeover: Home Edition; the first time the show was in Fresno County.
“We are excited to join the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition team once again for this life-changing experience,” said Ryan De Young, President of De Young Properties. “While a typical home building process would normally take months for completion, this home will be built in just seven days with the extreme effort and focus of our team and trade partners! There is a great deal of excitement for this project, as is a great need for volunteers. We are asking the community to join our effort and help change a family’s life!”
The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition build will take place July 27 through August 2. To successfully complete the build for one deserving family – it will take a combination of volunteers, De Young Properties, City of Clovis and the incredible trade partners as they work alongside the show’s crew. Individuals and businesses interested in getting involved through volunteering and donating resources can sign up at www.extreme-deyoung.com. There will be both construction and non-construction related roles.
“To be able to showcase our city on a national platform, demonstrating how our community can rally around a family in need, and be part of a life-changing moment like this is incredible,” said Mayor Bessigner, City of Clovis. “We are grateful for giving homebuilders like De Young Properties who invest in communities and their residents – and look forward to being part of the first-ever Extreme Makeover: Home Edition build in Clovis.”
There have been several Central Valley families that are currently in consideration, but only one family will be chosen. The lucky family will be revealed when Jesse Tyler Ferguson of Modern Family, the show’s newly named host, and his expert design team deliver that life-changing door knock on Saturday, July 27.
"We are happy to be returning to the Fresno/Clovis area to tell the story of a local family and especially excited that we are able to re-connect with our old friends and area homebuilder, De Young Properties, in what will be a second successful build with Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," said Brady Connell, Executive Producer of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition.
De Young Properties, a three-generation, family-owned and operated local homebuilder, will work alongside the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition crew as they are tasked with constructing a fully-furnished and meticulously-lanscaped quality home in just one week while upholding the highest standards of quality craftmanship, design and energy efficiency.
It’s not De Young Properties first time pulling off a build like this. In 2009, De Young Properties was the builder when ABC’s Extreme Makeover: Home Edition came to Fresno and built a beautiful new home for Mary Ann Riojas and her family. Now on a new network, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will be viewed by new audiences on HGTV, well known for hit shows with high profile experts, compelling stories and major home restoration projects watched by 88 million households nationwide and viewed in over 185 countries across the globe.
De Young Properties was honored to be selected again as the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition builder, as they continue their 45 year legacy of community involvement and commitment to advance building practices with the latest energy efficient technologies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.