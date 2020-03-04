Day, Laney, Myrick, Hamilton Win At Keller Auto Speedway

Heckman made an inside pass on Michael Scruggs in Turn 2 of the second lap to gain the lead. Logan Drake moved in to battle Heckman for the lead at that point. Laney made a front stretch pass on lap seven to take third from Robby Sawyer, and a yellow flag waved on lap nine. Heckman continued to lead Drake and Laney on the restart. Laney gained second on a lap 12 restart with Brad Pounds quickly moving into third. By lap 17, Dotson had figured out that the outside groove was very effective, and he made a big move into what would have been second on 18. Unfortunately, JC Elrod spun for a yellow flag that would negate Dotson's pass. Seeing what Dotson had done, Laney began working the outside line on the restart, and he finally went by Heckman on lap 20 to gain the lead. Dotson continued to work the outside and would take second from Heckman on lap 22. However, Laney would set sail for the checkered flag at that point with Dotson settling for second. Pounds ended up third, followed by Sawyer, Heckman, Drake, Bobby Hogge IV, DJ Shannon, Gavyn Manning and Mike Villanueva. Eight lap heat race wins went to Drake, Pounds and Laney.