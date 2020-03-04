Day, Laney, Myrick, Hamilton Win At Keller Auto Speedway

Hanford - 16 year old Keith Day Jr scored an impressive victory in the 30 lap King of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Keller Auto Speedway. A week ago, he lost a potential win to a late race pass by Mitchell Faccinto. History nearly repeated itself as Day was being challenged by Kalib Henry in the waning laps. However, Day would prevail in the end.
Day had a front row start, and the race was restarted for a tangle in Turn 2 that saw Steven Kent flip. Day led Kaleb Montgomery and Zane Blanchard on the restart. Day began to build what would end up being a straightaway advantage over Montgomery. Henry was making a charge to the front of the pack. Henry settled into fifth on lap 10 and grabbed fourth from Jace Vanderweerd on lap 12. Henry slipped past Blanchard for third on lap 13, but he was a straightaway behind second place Montgomery at that point. The yellow flag Henry was looking for waived on lap 19 for a spin.
Day led Montgomery and Henry on the restart. Henry made an outside pass on the backstretch of the 25th lap to take second from Montgomery. Day caught slower traffic, and Henry ran close behind him on lap 28. However, Day made a good move in traffic to take his lead to the checkered flag. Contact sent Henry off the back straightaway as Duinkerken raced by for second. Henry recovered in third, followed by Montgomery, Craig Stidham, Vanderweerd, Blanchard, Ben Worth, Landon Hurst and Brooklyn Holland.
Montgomery bested the 19 car field in qualifying with a lap of 14.263. Henry was second quick at 14.456. Eight lap heat race wins were earned by Blanchard, Henry and Tucker Worth. Day earned his pole position start for the Main Event with a six lap Trophy Dash win ahead of Henry.
Cody Laney won the 25 lap IMCA Modified Main Event. Laney saw the outside move that Ethan Dotson had attempted to make just past the halfway point of the race and decided to try his luck on the outside as well. This resulted in Laney making a lap 20 outside pass on race long leader Kyle Heckman for the lead and eventual victory.
Heckman made an inside pass on Michael Scruggs in Turn 2 of the second lap to gain the lead. Logan Drake moved in to battle Heckman for the lead at that point. Laney made a front stretch pass on lap seven to take third from Robby Sawyer, and a yellow flag waved on lap nine. Heckman continued to lead Drake and Laney on the restart. Laney gained second on a lap 12 restart with Brad Pounds quickly moving into third. By lap 17, Dotson had figured out that the outside groove was very effective, and he made a big move into what would have been second on 18. Unfortunately, JC Elrod spun for a yellow flag that would negate Dotson's pass. Seeing what Dotson had done, Laney began working the outside line on the restart, and he finally went by Heckman on lap 20 to gain the lead. Dotson continued to work the outside and would take second from Heckman on lap 22. However, Laney would set sail for the checkered flag at that point with Dotson settling for second. Pounds ended up third, followed by Sawyer, Heckman, Drake, Bobby Hogge IV, DJ Shannon, Gavyn Manning and Mike Villanueva. Eight lap heat race wins went to Drake, Pounds and Laney.
Dan Myrick won the 20 lap House of JuJu Central Valley Mini Stock Main Event. Myrick is both the CVMS and Hanford champion. Myrick and Clinton Massey shared the front row, and Massey bolted into the early lead. 2018 CVMS champion Greg Baronian made an inside pass on Ryan Doglione to take third on lap three. As they were trying to work the fourth lap, Myrick made a strong inside move on Massey to take the lead in Turn 1. Exiting Turn 4, Massey saw the outside line blocked by a spun Helder Santos, and he slammed into him for a red flag. Fortunately, nobody was injured, but both drivers were eliminated. Myrick continued to lead Greg Baronian and Doglione on the restart. Running in third, Doglione saw his night come to an end as his car caught fire for a lap nine red flag. Myrick continued to lead Greg Baronian on the restart. It wasn't long before he caught slower traffic, but Myrick made all the right moves to keep some distance between himself and Baronian by the time the checkered flag flew. Rod Baronian pitted from third late, and Jeff Durant finished there, followed by Scott Glenn, Jason Cook, Gene Glover, Andy Boydstun, Steven Porter, Michael Hutchinson and Justin Griffioen. Six lap race wins went to Greg Baronian, Rod Baronian and Myrick.
Eric Hamilton won the 20 lap IMCA Stock Car Main Event. Hamilton started on the inside second row and followed Chris Broucaret for just a lap before making his move into the lead. Wayne Dotson made an inside pass on the front stretch to take second from Renn Bane on lap three and quickly closed in on Hamilton. Chad Johnson spun from third for a lap six yellow flag, and Hamilton continued to lead Dotson and Renn Bane on the restart. A low pass in Turn 4 of the ninth lap gained Rod Bane third, and Tanner Lorenzo spun in Turn 2 for a lap 10 yellow flag. Hamilton continued to lead the restart with a slightly smoking Dotson still running not too far behind in second. There was a close battle for third with Chad Johnson making a low pass in Turn 2 of the 13th lap to grab the position from Rod Bane. Wayne Dotson made a last turn pass attempt on Eric Hamilton, but Hamilton held him off to the checkered flag. Chad Johnson brought it home third, followed closely by Chris Broucaret. Rod Bane settled for fifth, followed by Brock Hamilton, Renn Bane, Troy Patee, Joshua Nichols and Miranda Dotson. Eight lap heat race wins went to Wayne Johnson and Cody Johnson.
Racing returns on Saturday, March 14th. USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars are back In action along with the IMCA Stock Cars and Central Valley Mini Stocks. For further information, go to www.racekingsspeedway.com/