Kings County Agricultural Commissioner, Jimmy Hook is encouraging all cotton growers to comply with the California cotton plowdown regulations by bringing their fields into compliance by the fast approaching deadline, December 20, 2019.
Agricultural Inspectors are currently checking fields for compliance. The weather thus far has not posed any significant hindrance to growers achieving compliance and though we will continue to monitor conditions no variance from the December 20th deadline is currently expected.
The purpose of the cotton plowdown program is to suppress and eradicate the Pink Bollworm, a devastating insect pest of cotton. To help prevent the establishment of the Pink Bollworm in Kings County, cotton growers reduce stalks and bolls to a particle size through shredding, allowing easy burial and rapid decomposition in the soil. Following shredding, cotton growers must till to insure that all stubs and are loose from the soil to prevent regrowth. After completion of tilling there are two options; Conventional Plowdown which all cotton roots, stalks, stubs, shredded debris, and harvest trash are required to be incorporated into the soil or, upon approval by the Department, Reduced Tillage which does not require incorporation of roots, stalks, stubs, shredded debris, and harvest trash. Strict adherence to these requirements will help prevent the establishment of Pink Bollworm in Kings County.
Upon completion of plowdown requirements it is important that the host free period is maintained until the March planting date, any volunteer cotton must be destroyed. A plowdown or host-free period violation can result in a base fine of $500 per field, plus $5 per acre not in compliance, subsequent violations can result in a fine of $1000 per field, plus $10 per acre not in compliance.
Growers with any questions regarding the compliance status of their fields are urged to contact the Kings County Department of Agriculture and Measurement Standards at (559) 852-2830.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.