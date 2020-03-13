Culture of Excellence: SEA Faculty Advisors Reflect on Positive Change during Women's History Month

Laitola added that although she has experienced hardships as a woman serving in the military, one way she feels we can grow as a Navy is by having open and honest dialogue about these issues. This is the mindset they promote at the SEA to ensure future Sailors do not have to experience the same adversities.

“I had a lot of struggles as a junior Sailor,” said Tower, who has an Associate of Science and a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education. “If someone can learn from my struggle and then not have to go through it themselves, then why wouldn’t I try to pass that advice on to them?”

Tower goes on to say that having knowledge passed down from her leadership was something she wished she had had more of as a junior Sailor. Tower believes teaching leaders to do it now is a key building block in creating the “Culture of Excellence” the Navy is striving for.

As an overarching movement underway within the Navy, the Culture of Excellence is bringing together a myriad of existing and new programs that will develop toughness, trust and connectedness in every Sailor, civilian and family member. This proactive approach to making the Navy a better place to live and work relies in part on leveraging diversity through inclusion, by identifying obstacles at the individual, group and organizational level and working together to resolve them.

