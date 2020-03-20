Culture of Excellence: MyNavy HR Force Development Staff Discuss Balance, Mentorship during Women's History Month

“I thought I would have to lose my femininity or that I would have to harden coming into the military, but that is not the case,” said Robinson, who serves as the manpower officer at Naval Service Training Command for all Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps units across the U.S.

“You just need to find the balance,” she said as advice to women serving or thinking about it. “I bring my femininity into the military and into the workplace. Don’t think you have to lose who you are and transform into a different person.”

A Culture of Excellence also means valuing and integrating each individual’s perspectives, ideas and contributions into the way an organization functions and makes decisions through inclusion.

She also stresses the importance of confidence and feels strongly that her high emotional intelligence and being able to bring a different mindset allows her to see from various perspectives. She encourages all women thinking about joining the military to be assured that they will not lose who they are and to remind themselves that they belong there.

On reflecting on her career as a woman in the Navy, Robinson wishes that there were more women mentors out there for young Sailors. “If you are in that position of being a mentor, make sure your door is always open.”