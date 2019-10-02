Beginning October 1, 2019, all 23 California State University (CSU) campuses will accept applications for admission to the fall 2020 term. Students interested in attending any CSU campus can apply online at the university's application portal: Cal State Apply. The priority application period will close on November 30, 2019.
Cal State Apply enables all CSU incoming freshman, transfer, graduate and international students to apply to multiple CSU campuses with just one application.
"The CSU is committed to providing students access to a high-quality education and opportunities that lead to personal and societal transformation,” said Loren Blanchard, CSU's executive vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs. "We encourage prospective students to use Cal State Apply to determine which campuses meet their needs and to apply to more than one campus as early as possible.”
Applying early during the priority application process is encouraged; impacted campuses cannot accept applications after November 30. (Another reason to apply early: the deadline falls on Thanksgiving weekend.) Campuses or programs that are "impacted" have higher demand from qualified applicants than can be accommodated. As part of Graduation Initiative 2025, CSU campuses continue to increase graduation rates and create opportunities for new first-time freshman and transfer students.
For fall 2020 applications, the fee is $70 per campus. The CSU has expanded its criteria for the California resident application fee waiver, adding the Department of Agriculture Free and Reduced Lunch guidelines as a second option for students to qualify. With this expansion, the CSU expects about half of all applicants will qualify to have the $70 fee waived for up to four campus applications.
The Cal State Apply website provides prospective students and their parents important information about degree offerings across the CSU. The site includes a comprehensive database detailing undergraduate and graduate degree programs offered at each campus, as well as information about the campus community, student housing and campus life.
After applying to the CSU, prospective students should visit the university's financial aid website to learn more about financial aid options. The CSU continues to be one of the most affordable universities in the country with over $4.5 billion dollars in financial aid awarded annually. In addition, 80 percent of all CSU students receive some type of financial aid, and more than 60 percent of undergraduates receive sufficient grant and scholarship financial aid to cover the full cost of tuition.
