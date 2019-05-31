CRS 2 Conducts Mark VI Astern Refuel at-Sea Exercise

APRA HARBOR, Guam (NNS) -- Sailors assigned to Coastal Riverine Squadron (CRS) 2 conducted an astern refueling training evolution with the Military Sealift Command maritime prepositioning force container, roll-on/roll-off and mobile landing platform USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS) in Apra Harbor, May 24.
The coastal riverine force has done an astern replenishments at sea a few times over the years, and this is the first time it’s been conducted in Guam in several years.
It’s extremely important to prove the concept of getting fuel from a non-traditional expeditionary support platform,” said Lt. Max Duncan, Patrol Officer, from Ithaca, New York.
Duncan added, “It’s important to us because it will allow us to reach out far beyond Guam to other island chains in the Federated States of Micronesia, and even farther.”
The stern refueling is a proof-of-concept with the Dahl to demonstrate the Mark VI’s ability to conduct a RAS, ultimately allowing the patrol boats extended sustainment while at sea.
“Sailors performed at the absolute highest levels. The evolution was swift, safe and a complete mission success. The whole thing could not have gone any better from my perspective,” said Duncan
For some of the Sailors at CRS 2 this was the first time they have ever been involved in a RAS.
“This is the first time for me to be involved in a refueling at sea, especially on the Mark VI patrol boat. It felt really good to see the crew motivated, excited to complete and accomplish a pretty complicated evolution like this,” said Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jimmy Edwards, Granbury, Texas.
“I have not done this type of evolution before in any capacity, this was a first for me on a Mark VI and the Navy,” Information Systems Technician 1st Class Geoffrey Trimble, Columbus, Ga., boat captain for patrol boat 1205.
Trimble added, “I would definitely reiterate the crawl, walk and run method of training; practicing in port we learned a lot, while still a complicated evolution the pier-side lessons made today’s underway evolution easier.”
Edwards added, “It makes me feel really good to be involved in what I believe will be a critical moment for this program, if something happens we will be able to transit our boats with our own crew, complete our mission, and be able refuel while we are out there.
CRS-2, assigned to Coastal Riverine Group 1, Det. Guam, is capable of conducting maritime security operations across the full spectrum of naval, joint and combined operations. Further, it provides additional capabilities of port security, embarked security and theater security cooperation around the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.