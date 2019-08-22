Creedence Clearwater Revisited coming to Fresno Fair

Classic Rock group, Creedence Clearwater Revisited is coming to the 2019 Big Fresno Fair on Thursday, October 3 at 7 p.m. as part of the Table Mountain Concert Series presented by Coors Light and Toyota! Ticket prices are $33, $23, $18.
Special pre-sale for online only starts Monday, August 26 at 9 a.m. for Big Fresno Fair Fan Club Members only! The special BFF Club pre-sale will go from August 26 until September 2 at 11:59 p.m. during which members can purchase their Creedence Clearwater Revisited tickets, PLUS get 50% off their Fair Admission with each ticket purchase! Concert ticket and discounted admission must be purchased in the same transaction. Tickets to the general public for Creedence Clearwater Revisited will go on-sale September 3 at 9 a.m. online, at the Fairgrounds Box Office or by phone at (559) 650-FAIR.
Know someone who’s not a BFF Club Member but wants to get their Creedence Cleartwater Revisted tickets early? Tell them to sign up here!
Creedence Clearwater Revival founding members and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford launched their Creedence Clearwater Revisited project in 1995 to once again perform their hit songs! New members of the band include Kurt Griffey, Dan McGuinness and Steve Gunner joining the rhythm section. You don’t want to miss Creedence Clearwater Revisited as they prepare to stop at the 2019 Big Fresno Fair during their farewell tour dubbed as “The Final Revival Tour!” Event listing link: https://www.fresnofair.com/events/2019/creedence-clearwater-revisited
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.