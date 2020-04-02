COVID-19 Delays Events at the International Agri-Center

Tulare – As of March 16, 2020, all events scheduled at the International Agri-Center® were postponed or cancelled in accordance with COVID-19 safety measures.

“We are doing our part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” stated Jerry Sinift, International Agri-Center® CEO. “Our staff is staying busy preparing for life after this pandemic. We will continue to serve our local community and the essential business of agriculture once we all have helped to flatten the curve.”

The International Agri-Center® is on the list of resources to be used by the Office of Emergency Services (OES). While no official requests have been made at this time, buildings and grounds are available for OES needs and any activity at the International Agri-Center® is related to COVID-19 response.

As the pandemic has progressed, the International Agri-Center® has followed recommended government guidelines. All scheduled public and private events have been postponed or cancelled until further notice. These events include, but are not limited to:

• California Antique Farm Equipment Show® - cancelled for 2020, will return April 16-18, 2021

• AgVentures!® School Tours – cancelled through May 1, pending COVID-19 recommendations