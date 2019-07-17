Hanford - CASA, a non-profit organization who trains and supports court-appointed advocates who serve as the voice for children in Kings County foster, is planning its 7th Annual Light of Hope Event on Saturday, September 28, 2019, 5:30 PM at the Hanford Civic Auditorium. The event is an elite cocktail party with craft cocktails and gourmet hors d’oeuvres.
Entertainment is an encore performance by the famous Vegas Dueling Pianos in addition to live and silent auctions and a wine draw.
“This year we are experiencing tremendous growth with a 65% increase in the number of children we are serving in our county” says Nathan Lee, Executive Director of CASA. “This has only been made possible through the generous support of individuals and businesses in Hanford and the surrounding communities. This event is our premiere event of the year.”
About CASA: Since 2011, CASA of Kings County has been providing hopeful futures for children in Kings County foster care. Studies show that children with a CASA volunteer are more likely to find a permanent, loving home, are better connected with supportive services while in the foster care system, perform better academically, and form a stronger sense of acceptance and achievements. All children deserve to thrive within the safety and love of a permanent family supporting them throughout their childhood and into adulthood.
For more information: www.casakingsco.org
