Couples celebrating 50 years sought

KINGSBURG – If you are celebrating your 50th wedding anniversary this year, the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce invites you to participate in the Swedish Festival traditions.

The 54th annual Swedish Festival is May 14-16 this year.

The crowning of the Swedish Festival Queen and pea soup and pancake supper kicks off the festival May 14 on Downtown Draper Street. Vendor booths and a smorgasbord dinner follow on May 15 at Coffee Pot Park. The Lions serve a Swedish pancake breakfast also at Coffee Pot Park on May 16, followed by the parade at 10 a.m.

The tradition of honoring couples celebrating their 50th wedding anniversaries during the pea soup/pancake supper began in 2018. They are also recognized at the smorgasbord and pancake breakfast and then ride in the parade down Draper Street.

The couples will also be profiled in a special Swedish Festival insert of the Enterprise Recorder.

Couples who currently live in Kingsburg, or who were married in Kingsburg 50 years ago, are eligible. They need not have lived in Kingsburg the entire 50 years of their marriage.

Those who wish to participate, or family members who know of such a couple, may contact the Chamber office for an application. The office is at 1475 Draper St.