Council discusses potential new park

SELMA — The Selma City Council held its second special meeting of the new year Feb. 12 to discuss the proposed Rockwell Park.
It would be the city's first new park since 1988.
The Council first looked at park design proposals at a special meeting on Jan. 26. The recommendation at Friday’s special meeting was to authorize staff to submit to the State Parks Office of Grants for revision of a portion of the Fresno county property and to instruct staff to keep Summer Grove developers informed of park progress and design development workshops so opportunities for future connectivity between the two projects may enhance development opportunities.
At the first special meeting, the council reviewed grant guidelines and a concept that was presented by developer Cliff Tutelian.
The council first started to review the park proposal in October 2020. Since then, the item has been tabled twice. The second time, it was tabled to allow additional time for the developer to complete the concept and to allow new city council members to be a part of the decision process.
City staff has researched the proposed concept and potential revision to the City’original grant application, which outlined the 28 acres.
The staff report outlined six results of the review.
1. The state parks office of ranch will allow for revision and review would take three weeks to three months. Final review the city would be notified of the state parks decision if denied, the original site plan would move forward.
2. Staff has discuss a revision a parkland with Fresno County staff and was told the county would work with the city and did not foresee any challenges. County staff is very excited for Selma and this project.
3. Staff has consulted with Venir Construction and this potential change in the county property being purchased can be accommodated in the timeline.
4. Changing the parcels purchased would not change the price for the property but would have the following impact: An updated Phase 1 report would be required evaluating the land not originally reviewed, estimated cost, not to exceed $1, 600. The current appraisal report on file is sufficient.
5. By moving the property purchased boundaries, the park will not be as visible from State Route 99 but amenities will be closer to DeWolf Avenue.
6. Staff has reviewed the concept as presented by Cliff Tutelian. Staff agrees the synergy between the park and commercial development is valuable.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!