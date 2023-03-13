College of the Sequoias women's basketball team ran into a buzzsaw.
Facing what at the time was the state's only undefeated team, the Giants fell behind from the start and never recovered en route to an 88-49 loss to Palomar during the quarterfinals of the California Community College Athletic Association State Final Eight tournament on March 10 at West Hills-Lemoore College.
Sequoias, which had a 14-game winning streak snapped, finished 28-3 following its sixth trip to the Final Eight in the past eight championship seasons.
Palomar entered 30-0 and featured the state's top-ranked defense (allowing 44 points per game) and offense (scoring 86.6 points per game).
Both were on display against the Giants.
The Comets held Sequoias to its lowest points total of the season while scoring the most points against the Giants' defense.
Southern California No. 2-seeded Palomar scored the game's first four points and never trailed. It was the only game this season where Sequoias didn't lead at some point.
The Northern California No. 3-seeded Giants kept it close through most of the first quarter. They trailed 14-12 following a 3-pointer by Camila Barreno (Ambato, Ecuador) with 1 minute and 52 seconds left in the first before Palomar closed the quarter by scoring the final five points.
Geizzle Jones (Bullard) hit a jumper for the Giants to open the second quarter, but Palomar responded with a 12-0 run to expand its lead into double digits at 31-14.
The Comets' lead ballooned to 23 points (45-22) at halftime as they shot 50 percent (4 of 8) from 3-point range and 57.9 percent overall (11 of 19) during the second quarter.
And Palomar squashed Sequoias' hopes of a comeback by blitzing the Giants 27-9 in the third quarter.
Sequoias outscored the Comets 18-16 in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late by that point.
Alana Roberts (Sierra Pacific-Hanford) led the Giants with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Barreno also finished with 10 points, along with four assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Taylor Roth (Sanger) delivered eight points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal, Maria Dias (Lisbon, Portugal) contributed six points, five rebounds and two assists, while Jones added six points, four rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist for Sequoias.
The Giants also received four points, three rebounds and two assists from Tiana Holland (Washington Union-Easton); two points and four rebounds from Maci Chavez (Kingsburg); two points from Noura Aboutaleb (Charlotte, N.C.); and a point and a steal from Hannah Kearnan (Redwood).
Palomar's Deajanae Harvey led all scorers with 39 points and also contributed 10 assists, eight rebounds, and nine steals.
The Comets went on to lose 60-59 to Northern California No. 1 Butte in the semifinals.