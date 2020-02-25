COS women's basketball seeded 11th for NorCal Regionals

The Giants tuned up for the postseason with a 63-41 victory over West Hills-Lemoore (9-19, 5-7) on Feb. 21 that helped them finish tied for second in the Central Valley Conference with Fresno City.

It was the sixth time in their past eight games that the Giants have held an opponent to fewer than 50 points.

"I think they are doing a really good job defensively," Alvarado said. "They are paying attention to detail, which is very important at this time of the season."

Sapphire Jones (Hanford High) scored six of her team-high 14 points in the first quarter as COS jumped out to a 23-11 lead. Jones also had seven rebounds and two steals.

In her likely final home game for COS, sophomore Alaysia Reed (Las Vegas) had 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Fellow sophomore Elyssa Brumfield (Golden Valley-Bakersfield) contributed five points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Giants also received nine points, three assists and three steals from McKenna Hsiung (Bakersfield); eight points and five rebounds from Felicia Ramirez (Caruthers); five points and 10 rebounds from Serena Ybarra (Coalinga); and seven points from Clarissa Chavez (Redwood).