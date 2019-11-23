College of the Sequoias had just pushed Northern California's top-seeded women's volleyball team to four sets before its most successful season in recent memory came to an end.
And the Giants' returning players were not satisfied.
So immediately following a tighter-than-expected 24-26, 27-25, 25-19, 25-12 loss to Cabrillo on Nov. 20, 2018, the Giants let coach Kim Rix know they were ready to start building on the program's first 20-win season since 2004.
"Right then and there, they were like 'When is practice? Let's do this,'" Rix said. "The sophomores are really motivated."
COS' eight sophomores - Madison Sousa (Hanford West High), Peighton Sisk (El Diamante), Jillian Nyberg (Redwood), Alexis Carmona (Madera), Sydney Guinn (Exeter), Christa Pilgrim (Mission Oak), Mikayla Grimes (Edison) and Karen Rodriguez (Kingsburg) - have driven the Giants to a second straight 20-win season and fifth consecutive berth in the Northern California Regionals.
COS (20-7) was seeded 11th and will travel to Rocklin to face No. 6 Sierra (21-7) on Nov. 26 in a first-round match. It’s the first time the Giants have avoided the NorCal Regional play-in game under Rix.
"I want the girls to play well and have a good experience," Rix said. "I don't want there to be any regrets. That's our biggest goal."
Before facing the Wolverines, who tied American River for the Big 8 Conference title at 14-2, COS will have gone 11 days without a match since ending the regular season with a 25-18, 25-12, 25-22 victory over Reedley on Nov. 15.
But the Giants - energized by captains Guinn, Rodriguez and Sisk - are not lacking focus heading into the postseason.
"I was concerned with our motivation and where it would be, but we had an awesome practice (Nov. 19)," Rix said. "Our captains are really stepping up and trying to get everyone mentally prepared for the playoffs. At this point in time, when teams are getting burnt out and ready for the season to be over, I feel like we are getting out second wind."
COS was one of 16 teams across the state and nine from Northern California to reach the 20-win plateau during the regular season. And at 14-2, the Giants had their best record in Central Valley Conference play since going 15-1 and winning the title in 2006.
"We're always trying to grow and develop," Rix said. "This is my sixth year here, and each year I feel we've gotten stronger and stronger. That's been my goal. Physically, mentally and emotionally, this team is strong. They have put in the effort to get better."
Hitters Pilgrim (248 kills), Mission Oak product Hazel Martinez (232 kills), Rodriguez (126 kills) and Sousa (123 kills) have powered COS' offense.
Guinn and Coalinga product Kia Campbell have fueled the Giants' attack with 472 and 301 assists, respectively, while Carmona has delivered 414 digs from the back row.
"This is a great group of girls," Rix said. "They have been fun to coach. We're really grateful we made the playoffs."
The second round of the NorCal Regionals, which advances four teams on to the state tournament, is Nov. 30.
The eight-team state championship tournament is set for Dec. 6-8 at Southwestern College in Chula Vista.
