Tulare — The College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center will be offering a Supervisory Academy June 17 – June 26 for a total of four and a half days. The training will be from 8:00 – 5:00 pm on June 17, 19, 24 and 26, and from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm on June 18. The full day sessions will include lunch on the beautiful COS Tulare campus. The class will focus on soft skills training in areas such as interpersonal skills, communication, teamwork, cultural & generational diversity, conflict resolution, coaching, motivation, organization, problem solving and delegation. Investing in training in these skills for your employees has been shown to reduce turnover and increase productivity and retention. The COS Training Resource Center is proud of their 4.8/5 ratings on soft skills trainings, and a 48% increase in learning.
These trainings are designed for anyone in a supervisory role or aspiring to be in one. Previous attendees have said the following about this training:
“There was real life work-related experience. All subjects were important. Conflict was important because we deal with it on a daily basis”
“I learned different techniques of handling personalities, coaching, conflict, problem solving, and change”
The class is $580 per person for 36 hours of instruction and lots of hand on activities. ETP funding is available to pay for this training for eligible organizations. Contact us for more information regarding ETP funding.
To find out more about the course or ETP funding, or to register, please visit our website at www.cos.edu/trainingcenter. You can also call or email the COS Training Resource Center at 559-688-3130 or trainingcenter@cos.edu .
