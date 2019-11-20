Tulare — The College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center is offering two QuickBooks trainings starting in January. 44.5% of small to medium businesses in California are challenged by a need for QuickBooks training. The Training Resource Center wants to respond to that need. QuickBooks Level I will be held on Fridays, January 10 – February 7, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM. QuickBooks Level II will be held on Fridays, February 21 – March 20, 2020 from 1:00 – 4:00 PM. These classes will take place in a computer lab on the COS Visalia Campus.
Come and take this hands-on class where you will be learning how to use the most popular accounting software program in real time as you follow along with the instructor. This course will cover essential training in areas such as forms, receiving payments, working with customer transactions, paying and recording bills, managing vendors, making deposits, fixing errors, tracking inventory, creating purchase orders, working with refunds, working with current assets and fixed assets, budgeting in QuickBooks, payroll in QuickBooks, job costing, time tracking, customizing reports and graphs and more.
The cost of each course is $375. However, if your company is eligible for ETP funding then the cost is only $49! When you take this class, you will be purchasing the book which comes with a 140 day license to QuickBooks 2018. To find out more about ETP funding or to find out more information on these classes and register, please visit www.cos.ed/trainingcenter, email us at trainingcenter@cos.edu or call us at 559-688-3130.
