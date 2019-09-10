Tulare — The College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center has teamed up with California Notary Academy to offer two Notary classes on October 19. There is a class for Starting Your Notary starting on October 19 at 8:00 AM. Another class, titled Renewing Your Notary, starts at 12:00 noon on the same day. Both of these classes culminate at 4:00, when the exam will be held with an official proctor. The exam is optional but the Notary Academy strongly suggests you take the exam on the same day so that the information will be fresh in your mind. There is also an option to take the exam by itself, if you have taken the class within the past 2 years but have not taken the exam yet.
According to canotary.info, there are currently 161,010 active notaries in California. Every one of those notaries had to go through a state-approved training and pass the state exam, which is what will be offered on October 19. Notaries need to renew their commission every four years.
Previous trainees have said that the class was excellent and the instructor broke the information down into manageable pieces. They also commented that the instructor was great, friendly and knowledgeable.
Both of these classes, and the exam, will be held on the COS Visalia Campus. The Starting Your Notary class costs $99. The Renewing Your Notary class costs $75. The exam only is $20. The exam costs a separate $40. For more information on the costs, the classes in general, or to register, please visit our website at cos.edu/trainingcenter or call us at 559.688.3130.
