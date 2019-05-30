Tulare — The College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center was awarded a grant to support California's Central Valley specialty crop industry by providing affordable food safety training. This training started in 2019 and will continue into 2020. The majority of the training will take place at the COS Tulare College Center. Depending on the training course, the fee will be just $30-$60 for Specialty Crop Industry members.
As a member of the Specialty Crop industry, Adriana Plascencia from Bravante Produce states, “I was somewhat familiar with the HACCP program, but taking this class has given me such a valuable perspective of what this program really entitles us to do to help us understand our organization.”
The Produce Safety Rule training will be in August, October and December. The class costs $30 for specialty crop members as opposed to the regular price of $249. This training is certificated by the Produce Safety Alliance. This class will provide a foundation of Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) and co-management information, FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirements, and details on how to develop a farm food safety plan.
The Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) training will take place in July, September and November. The class costs $30 for specialty crop members as opposed to the regular price of $249. GAP training is critically important for individuals working in Agriculture, as well as those working in Food Processing. GAP is not only a compliance issue; it also represents a competitive advantage as buyers are requiring food safety plans.
The NEW training offering of FSMA 101 will take place in August and September and is open to anyone for $75. Come to this 3 hour workshop to learn more about FSMA and get these questions answered: What is FSMA? Which rule(s) apply to me and/or my organization? Why does FSMA exist? How do I comply?
The Foreign Supplier Verification Program training is accredited by the Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance. This training will take place on August 5-6 and will be $60 for specialty crop members, as opposed to the regular price of $599. New Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) regulations require that importers must have a program in place to verify that their foreign suppliers are producing food in a manner that provides the same level of public health protection as the preventive controls or produce safety regulations, as appropriate, and to ensure that the supplier’s food is not adulterated and is not misbranded with respect to allergen labeling. Importers are required to develop, maintain and follow an FSVP for each food brought into the United States and the foreign supplier of that food.
The Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) class will be held in July, September, November and January. The class costs $60 for specialty crop members, as opposed to the regular price of $399. These trainings are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance. HACCP is a management system in which food safety is addressed through the analysis and control of biological, chemical, and physical hazards from raw material production, procurement and handling, to manufacturing, distribution and consumption of the finished product.
The Preventive Controls for Human Foods class is accredited by the Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance. This class will be held in October, December and February and is $60 for specialty crop members as opposed to the regular price of $599. The Preventive Controls for Human Food regulation is intended to ensure safe manufacturing / processing, packing and holding of food products for human consumption in the United States. This course, developed by the FSPCA, is the "standardized curriculum" recognized by FDA and fulfills the FSMA requirement for a PCQI (Preventive Controls Qualified Individual).
The Preventive Controls for Animal Foods class is accredited by the Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance. This class will be held in January, 2020 and is open to anyone for $599. The Preventive Controls for Animal Food regulation is intended to ensure safe manufacturing / processing, packing and holding of food products for animal consumption in the United States. This course, developed by the FSPCA, is the "standardized curriculum" recognized by FDA and fulfills the FSMA requirement for a PCQI (Preventive Controls Qualified Individual).
Name of Training Dates
GAP July 12, 2019
HACCP July 16-17, 2019
Foreign Supplier Verification Program August 5-6, 2019
FSMA 101 (Which rule applies to you?) (open to anyone) Aug. 12, 2019
Produce Safety Grower August 27, 2019
GAP (Spanish) Sept. 9, 2019
HACCP Sept. 10-11, 2019
FSMA 101 (Which rule applies to you?) (open to anyone) Sep. 16, 2019
Preventive Controls for Human Foods Oct. 7-9, 2019
Produce Safety Grower Oct. 22, 2019
GAP Nov. 8, 2019
HACCP Nov. 12-13, 2019
Produce Safety Grower Dec. 3, 2019
Preventive Controls for Human Foods Dec. 11-13, 2019
Preventive Controls for Animal Foods (open to anyone) Jan. 14-16, 2020
HACCP (open to anyone) Jan. 27-28, 2020
Preventive Controls for Human Foods (open to anyone) Feb. 3-5, 2020
To find out more about this grant or to see a list of upcoming classes, please visit the COS Training Resource Center website at www.cos.edu/trainingcenter . You can also email the Training Resource Center at trainingcenter@cos.edu or call at (559) 688-3130.
