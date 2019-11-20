Tulare — The College of the Sequoias Training Resource Center was awarded a grant to support California's Central Valley specialty crop industry by providing affordable food safety training. This training started in 2019 and will continue into 2020. The majority of the training will take place at the COS Tulare College Center. Depending on the training course, the fee will be just $30-$60 for Specialty Crop Industry members. The Center is also offering classes open to NON specialty crop members in January 2020 including HACCP, Preventive Controls for Human Foods and Preventive Controls for Animal Foods.
As a member of the Specialty Crop industry, Josselyn Hurtado from Youngstown Distributors, Inc. states that the, “information in this course will be very beneficial to my company. Many new techniques were learned and will be applied at my company.” Josselyn took the HACCP class in September 2019.
The Produce Safety Rule training will be held every month from December to May. The class costs $30 for specialty crop members as opposed to the regular price of $249. This training is certificated by the Produce Safety Alliance. This class will provide a foundation of Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) and co-management information, FSMA Produce Safety Rule requirements, and details on how to develop a farm food safety plan.
The Foreign Supplier Verification Program training is accredited by the Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance. This training will take place on February 24-25, 2020 and will be $60 for specialty crop members, as opposed to the regular price of $599. New Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) regulations require that importers must have a program in place to verify that their foreign suppliers are producing food in a manner that provides the same level of public health protection as the preventive controls or produce safety regulations, as appropriate, and to ensure that the supplier’s food is not adulterated and is not misbranded with respect to allergen labeling. Importers are required to develop, maintain and follow an FSVP for each food brought into the United States and the foreign supplier of that food.
The Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) class will be held in January, March and May, 2020. There is also a second class available in January for non-specialty crop members. The class costs $60 for specialty crop members, as opposed to the regular price of $399 for the non-specialty crop class. For those who don’t qualify for specialty crop grant pricing, then ETP funding is available. These trainings are accredited by the International HACCP Alliance. HACCP is a management system in which food safety is addressed through the analysis and control of biological, chemical, and physical hazards from raw material production, procurement and handling, to manufacturing, distribution and consumption of the finished product.
The Preventive Controls for Human Foods class is accredited by the Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance. This class will be held in December and April. There is also a second class available in February for non-specialty crop members. The class costs $60 for specialty crop members, as opposed to the regular price of $599 for the non-specialty crop class. For those who don’t qualify for specialty crop grant pricing, then ETP funding is available. The Preventive Controls for Human Food regulation is intended to ensure safe manufacturing / processing, packing and holding of food products for human consumption in the United States. This course, developed by the FSPCA, is the "standardized curriculum" recognized by FDA and fulfills the FSMA requirement for a PCQI (Preventive Controls Qualified Individual).
The Preventive Controls for Animal Foods class is accredited by the Food Safety Preventive Controls Alliance. This class will be held in January, 2020 and is open to anyone for $599. ETP funding is available. The Preventive Controls for Animal Food regulation is intended to ensure safe manufacturing / processing, packing and holding of food products for animal consumption in the United States. This course, developed by the FSPCA, is the "standardized curriculum" recognized by FDA and fulfills the FSMA requirement for a PCQI (Preventive Controls Qualified Individual).
Name of Training (all classes are only open to specialty crop members unless otherwise noted) Dates
Produce Safety Grower Dec. 3, 2019
PCQI (Preventive Controls for Human Foods) Dec. 11-13, 2019
PCQI (Preventive Controls for Animal Foods) (open to anyone) Jan. 14-16, 2020
Produce Safety Grower Jan. 23, 2020
HACCP (open to anyone) Jan. 27-28, 2020
HACCP Jan. 29-30, 2020
PCQI (Preventive Controls for Human Foods) Feb. 3-5, 2020
Produce Safety Grower February 6, 2020
Foreign Supplier Verification Program Feb. 24-25, 2020
Produce Safety Grower March 19, 2020
HACCP March 24-25, ‘20
Produce Safety Grower April 14, 2020
PCQI (Preventive Controls for Human Foods) April 21-23, 2020
HACCP May 11-12, 2020
Produce Safety Grower May 19, 2020
To find out more about this grant or to see a list of upcoming classes, please visit the COS Training Resource Center website at www.cos.edu/trainingcenter. You can also email the Training Resource Center at trainingcenter@cos.edu or call at (559) 688-3130.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.