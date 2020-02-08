COS Sports Roundup

After Merced, the Giants have two more home games left in the regular season: Feb. 19 against Porterville and Feb. 21 against West Hills-Lemoore. Both games are scheduled to tip-off at 5 p.m.

BASEBALL

College of the Sequoias' baseball team rolled to its seven straight win to open the season, beating Mission 6-2 behind a combined 13-strikeout performance from pitchers Benjamin Pedersen (Tulare Union) and Jaylen Rodriguez (Redwood) on Feb. 6.

Pedersen struck out seven over four innings, allowing a two-run home run to Mark Fairweather among the four hits he surrendered.

Rodriguez (2-0) worked five scoreless innings while striking out six to earn the win.

Donte Valdez (Redwood) singled in Payton Allen (Golden West), then Cade Sakamoto (Highland-Bakersfield) and Valdez scored when Flavio Perez Jr.'s fly ball to left was played for an error as COS turned a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the fifth.

Andrew Valdez (El Diamante) singled in a run and Allen drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth to help the Giants pull away.

Maverick Souza (El Diamante) had three of COS' 11 hits.Isaac Gonzalez (Redwood) and Donte Valdez each had two hits.