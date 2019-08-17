College of the Sequoias, in partnership with Fresno State Nursing program, announces a Registered Nurse (RN) to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree program launching at the Fresno State Visalia campus in Fall 2020. This is the first BSN program in Tulare/Kings County region.
After two years of working closely with the leadership of Fresno State's College of Health and Human Services, College of the Sequoias and the Fresno State Visalia Campus are proud to announce the arrival of the new RN to BSN degree program for the South Valley. The RN to BSN program is new to the South Valley and will enroll 20 to 25 qualified registered nurses beginning fall of 2020.
The benefit of having a RN to BSN program available in the South Valley, allows for students completing the RN program to continue on to the BSN program locally. The opportunity for a four-year degree option is currently not available in Tulare and Kings County, the BSN program at the Fresno State Visalia Campus location will be the first. There is a tremendous need in the South Valley for a BSN program. Employers require a BSN and recruit RN candidates who have fulfilled that educational requirement. Additionally, the BSN program will meet the needs of South Valley students who can now complete their degree locally instead of commuting or paying a premium for an online of private college program. Dr. Jonna Schengel, Associate Dean of Nursing and Allied Health at College of the Sequoias, explains that 98% of students plan to pursue a BSN after graduating from the COS Nursing program.
“The College of the Sequoias enjoys a wonderful relationship with Fresno State and the Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing degree offered here at their Visalia Campus is yet another example of the benefits to our South Valley residents as a result of this relationship.” College of the Sequoias, President, Brent Calvin.
The RN to BSN degree program is one of three undergraduate degrees offered at the Fresno State Visalia Campus.
In 2020, the COS RN program will celebrate their 50th Anniversary. College of the Sequoias has been the primary source of RN graduates in the South Valley since 1969. In honor of the 50th Anniversary, a gala will be hosted on May 7, 2020 to recognize and celebrate this milestone occasion.
For more information about the RN to BSN degree program launching at the Fresno State South Valley campus in Fall 2020, please contact Dr. Jonna Schengel, Associate Dean, Nursing and Allied Health for College of the Sequoias.
