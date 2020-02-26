COS mens basketball earn home game in state playoffs

The postseason path for College of the Sequoias' men's basketball team begins at Porter Field House.

In their first season under coach Dallas Jensen, the Giants were seeded fifth for the California Community College Athletic Association's Northern California Regional playoffs, and are scheduled to host No. 12 Butte at 7 p.m. Feb. 28 in a round two game. Admission, as set by the state, is $12 for general admission and $8 for seniors and students. COS passes will not be honored.

COS (22-6, 11-3) finished tied for second with Columbia in the Central Valley Conference, while Butte (16-10, 6-4) was tied for second with Shasta in the Golden Valley Conference. The Roadrunners have been led by Noah Zoppi, who averages 17 points and 4.9 rebounds a game. Butte also features Eric Spencer (11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game) and Shakwon Lewis (10.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 steals per game).

The COS/Butte winner advances to face the winner between No. 4 Yuba (23-5) and No. 13 Las Positas (20-8) in round three March 7 at the site of the best remaining seed. The winner of that game moves on to the state's Elite Eight tournament, scheduled for March 13-15 at West Hills-Lemoore.