COS men's basketball advances in NorCal Regionals

Amil Fields (Hayward) led the way with 13 rebounds, including eight on the offensive glass. Ryan Johnson (Hanford High) had 11 rebounds, while Tiveon Stroud (Selma) and Elihu Cobb (Santa Maria) added seven and six rebounds, respectively.

"I thought we did a good job focusing on defense this week in practice," Fields said. "That was our main emphasis. We came together as a team and talked. The main theme was communication and getting back on 'D'. So it was a great team win."

Butte led by four early in the game, and stayed close most of the first half by shooting 46.7 percent from the field and hitting five 3-pointers.

But COS closed the first half strong to take a 46-36 lead into halftime, and were never seriously threatened in the second half.

Fields and Johnson paced the Giants in scoring with 18 points apiece. Johnson also had seven assists, two steals and a block.

Cobb finished with 17 points and two blocks, Stroud had 14 points, while Tiyon Martin (Pasadena) contributed nine points and five assists and Dewayne Holmes (Riverside) added nine points and two assists.