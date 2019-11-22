College of the Sequoias quest to return to state football relevance has taken an important step.
The JC Athletic Bureau state No. 24-ranked Giants (6-4) will play in a bowl for the first time since 2010 when they face No. 9 Butte (7-3) in the Gridiron Classic on Nov. 23.
Kickoff is scheduled for noon from Cowan Stadium in Butte Valley.
"I'm really happy for the kids," COS coach Joe D'Agostino said. "They wanted to get to the postseason. So they put in the time in the weight room, the time conditioning, the time practicing in 110 degree heat when I was in a t-shirt and hat and sunblock. They put in the work. And now they will have something to remember for the rest of their lives. That's what you coach for."
COS will face a Butte team that has outscored opponents 355-177 on the season behind quarterback Kyle Lindquist (2,341 yards, 24 touchdowns), running back Avery McCuaig (904 yards, six touchdowns) and receiver Tariq Glenn (439 yards, four touchdowns).
Of the Roadrunners' three losses, two are against opponents who will play in the Northern California Regional semifinals in No. 3 American River (14-7) and No. 6 Fresno City (13-10). The other was against perennial power and No. 11-ranked San Francisco (35-24).
Butte - which has produced a pair of Super Bowl champions in Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Dallas guard Larry Allen - played in the NorCal Regional semifinals last season, losing 28-26 to Fresno City.
D'Agostino said the Roadrunners remind him of rival Fresno City in their style of play and their players. The Giants lost to the Rams 17-7 on Nov. 9.
"They are a big, physical team. It will be a physical battle, a real fist fight," D'Agostino said. "It's going to be a low scoring, grind-the-clock type of game. Running the ball, field position and special teams will be key. It will come down to who can make the big play to win the game."
COS has enjoyed quite the turnaround in its second season under D'Agostino. The Giants were 2-8 last year, and hadn't won more than four games in a season since 2013.
But COS won three of its first four games, including two in overtime, weathered a rough October and closed the season with wins in three of its final four games, including a bowl-clinching 10-7 nail-bitter over Sacramento City on Nov. 23.
"It's awesome that these kids were the ones who believed in what we are doing and kept their faith in the program," D'Agostino said. "They are reaping the reward for that faith. For them to be the foundation of what's to come is huge."
The Giants have been led by a defense that produced the Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year in lineman Noah Wright (Lemoore) and first-team all-conference picks in lineman Corleone Peters (New Orleans), linebacker Mitch Maggini (Riverdale) and defensive back Bobby Peele (Edison). Linebacker Judah Ruckman (Springville) was an honorable mention.
Wright has 51 tackles, including a team-leading 18.5 for losses, and four sacks. Peters has 38 tackles and a team-best seven sacks, Maggini leads the team with 53 tackles and Peele has six interceptions, tied for second best in the state.
COS receiver Bryson Allen (Tulare Union) was named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year, to highlight a unit that also featured all-conference selections in running back Davonte Green (Hammond, La.) and offensive linemen Miguel Madrigal (Porterville) and TJ Parker (Macon, Ga.).
Allen has 35 receptions for 789 yards and 10 touchdowns. Green has rushed for 893 yards and six touchdowns on 175 carries, while quarterback Gus Villareal (Dinuba) has completed 122 of 261 passes for 1,735 yards and 17 touchdowns.
"We have seven all-conference players and two MVPs from our immediate counties," D'Agostino said. "That's a testament to our commitment to recruit local kids. I'm super excited about where we are headed. And I'm super excited to finish this out and for these kids to have the opportunity to play in the postseason."
COS’ last postseason victory came during the 1991 Pepsi-Sequoia Bowl, 40-27 over Siskiyous.
