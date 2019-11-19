After a decade's wait, College of the Sequoias' football team is back in the postseason. And a dominating defense led by Noah Wright (Lemoore High) and Corleone Peters (New Orleans) sealed the deal that will send the Giants to Oroville for the Gridiron Classic on Nov. 23.
Wright and Peters combined for 8.5 of COS' 15 tackles-for-losses as the Giants' defense didn't yield a point during a 10-7 Valley Conference victory over Sacramento City on Nov. 16 at Mineral King Bowl that secured the program's first bowl bid since 2010. COS (6-4, 3-2) is set to face JC Athletic Bureau state No. 12-ranked Butte (7-3). Kickoff is set for noon from Butte's Cowan Stadium.
“This is the first time we've had to win a game in November," second-season Giants coach Joe D'Agostino said. "Our kids have not been in a position like that in their entire time at COS. For them to respond to that pressure in a positive way shows the growth of the program."
It's been a dramatic turnaround for the COS' 24 sophomores, who went 2-8 last season.
"Last season was a difficult year," D'Agostino said . "These sophomores, they stayed, kept their faith in me and the program, and they went out and reaped the reward. "It's awesome that they were the ones who believed in what we are doing. I'm super excited to finish this out, and for these kids to have the opportunity to play in the postseason."
COS earned its postseason bid thanks to a defense that allowed a season-low 164 yards to Sacramento City (2-8, 1-4), including 46 yards rushing. The only points the Giants gave up came on a scoop-and-score blocked punt by the Panthers' Vincent Cracchoilo following the first possession of the game. COS responded by tying the score 7-7 on a 47-yard touchdown run by Davonte Green (Hammond, La.) on the ensuing possession, a drive extended when Sacramento State roughed Giants' punter Omar Mesa (Monache) on a fourth-and-25 play.
Sacramento City had a chance to take the lead on its first possession of the third quarter after driving to the COS' 26, but a 43-yard field goal attempt by Sox Lee sailed wide right. COS, however, would not miss when it had the opportunity to take the lead. After a drive that featured an 11-yard reception and a 14-yard rush from Green, as well as three Sacramento City penalties, freshman kicker Dominic Hernandez (Tulare Western) converted a 24-yard field goal with 14:15 remaining in the game to give the Giants a 10-7 lead.
Sacramento State would venture into COS territory twice more, but a combined sack by Judah Ruckman (Springville) and Christian Herrera (Mission Oak) helped derail one drive, and pressure applied by Wright and Peters on a fourth-and-3 play forced an incomplete pass on the other as the Giants went 5-0 at home for the first time in at least 20 seasons.
"They have been phenomenal all season," D'Agostino said. "We knew we had a championship-level defense and could ride it. "I would have loved to score 50 points and not worry about anything, but that's not our style, and that's OK."
Peters finished with a team-leading nine tackles and two sacks. Wright made eight tackles, 1.5 sacks and lead the team with 5.5 tackles for losses. Undra Coverson (Macon, Ga.) added four tackles and 1.5 sacks. Green led the Giants' offense with 168 yards on 21 carries.
Gus Villareal (Dinuba) completed 14 of 28 passes for 128 yards. Bryson Allen (Tulare Union) caught six of Villareal's passes for 59 yards. He was held out of the end zone for the first time this season. Allen, who finished the regular season with 35 receptions for 789 yards and 10 touchdowns, was named the Valley Conference's Offensive Player of the Year.
Wright, who had 18.5 tackles for losses and four sacks among his 51 tackles, was named the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
D'Agostino said it's the first time COS has ever swept the Valley Conference's Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year awards.
The Giants placed eight players on the all-conference first team, including Allen, Wright, Peters, Green, offensive linemen Miguel Madrigal (Porterville) and TJ Parker (Macon, Ga.), linebacker Mitch Maggini (Riverdale) and defensive back Bobby Peele (Edison). Ruckman was selected as an honorable mention.
"We've preached the last two years that we want local kids, that we want to rebuild locally," D'Agostino said. "People were not sure we meant it. But to have two MVP kids come from the South Valley is really impressive." COS' last bowl appearance ended in a 27-20 loss to San Mateo in the 2010 Bulldog Bowl. The Giants last postseason victory came during the 1991 Pepsi-Sequoia Bowl, 40-27 over Siskiyous.
