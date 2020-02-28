COS basketball preview

If the Giants defeat Butte, they would move on to a round three game against either No. 4 Yuba (23-5) or No.13 Las Positas (20-8) on March 7. The winner of that game, which would be played at the site of the best remaining seed, advances to the Elite Eight, set for March 13-15 at West Hills-Lemoore.

"It only takes one team to get hot at the right time to make a run," Jensen said. "I feel like this team is capable of making a run at getting to Lemoore. But I also know if you don't bring your 'A' game, you can be out after 40 minutes. So we have to stay focused and execute a game plan and see if we can survive."

COS is planning an "Orange Out" for the game against Butte, with the school giving away free orange t-shirts to all Giants fans.

Admission, as set by the California Community College Athletic Association, is $12 for adults and $8 for seniors and students. COS passes will not be honored, by CCCAA rules.

Jensen is hoping for a packed Porter Field House.

"The more support we can get on Friday the better,' Jensen said. "Every extra body, every extra voice can help this team and hopefully push us over the top."