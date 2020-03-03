COS baseball's Pedersen pitches perfect game

College of the Sequoias' Benjamin Pedersen achieved one of baseball's rarest accomplishments over the weekend.

The freshman right-hander pitched a perfect game while leading the Giants to an 8-0 victory at Taft on Feb. 29 to complete a three-game Central Valley Conference series sweep. COS (17-2 overall) sits tied with Reedley atop the CVC at 5-1.

"It was like watching Picasso paint," Giants coach Jody Allen said. "You are watching what he's doing and marveling at what's going on. It was exciting. But at the same time, we're calling pitches and feeling the pressure because we didn't want to mess this thing up."

Allen said he couldn't remember any of his pitchers throwing a no-hitter -- let alone a perfect game -- in his 27 seasons at COS.

For context, there have only been 23 perfect games pitched in the more than 150-year history of Major League Baseball. And there have only been 30 perfect games in NCAA Division I baseball since 1959, 12 of those in seven-inning games and one in a five-inning game.

"It is such a rare feat, and at our level it's probably even more difficult because of the youthfulness of the guys," Allen said. "You could have an error or a walk or a hit batter. It was one of the most exciting things that's happened in my tenure coaching."