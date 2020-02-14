COS baseball off to undefeated start

* And they've walked off winners (rallying from a 7-6 deficit in the bottom of the ninth while scoring twice on wild pitches).

"One of the things you want in the preseason is to play a variety of different types of games," Allen said. "You want to get out front and hold on. You want to come from behind and win a game. These are the things you want your guys to experience to get ready for conference."

Pitching has been the catalyst behind COS' unbeaten start. The Giants sport a 3.10 team earned-run average

Sakamoto has been the anchor, going 3-0 through three starts while posting a 4.00 ERA over a team-leading 18 innings.

Rodriguez, Pedersen, Bowers and Nikolas Gardea (Kennedy-Delano) have all started at least one game and feature ERA's of 4.15 or less. Friesen hasn't allowed a run through seven appearances and 6 2/3 innings.

Chace Watson (El Diamante), Reed Passmore (Monache), Christian Garcia (Hanford) and Fabian Luna (El Diamante) also have all delivered a strong inning or two for COS.

"The pitching has been the one constant that has allowed us to stay in every game," Allen said. "For the most part, our pitching has been outstanding. And a lot of guys are contributing, which is a big plus."