COS baseball off to fast start

College of the Sequoias' baseball team is headed to Taft this weekend sitting tied for first place in the Central Valley Conference.

The Giants (16-2, 4-1) have won the first two of their three-game series against the Cougars, with the finale set for 1 p.m. Feb. 29.

Davis Beavers (Redwood High) scored on a fielder's choice grounder by Isaac Gonzalez (Redwood) in the bottom of the 10 inning to lift host COS to 4-3 win over Taft (3-13, 1-4) on Feb. 27.

The Giants opened an early 3-0 lead as Gonzalez scored in the first inning when a grounder by Flavio Perez Jr. (Hanford) was played for an error, followed by a two-run third that featured a run-scoring single by Casey Miller (Tulare Western) and a sacrifice fly by Maverick Souza (El Diamante).

Taft tied it in the top of the eight on a two-run home run by Greyson Barrett, who also hit a solo shot in the sixth.

Cade Sakamoto (Highland-Bakersfield) gave COS a strong start, allowing one earned run on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

JT Friesen (Immanuel) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win.