College of the Sequoias' defensive lineman Noah Wright has added another accolade to his football resume as he prepares to transfer to San Jose State.
Wright was named the California Community College Athletic Association's Defensive Player of the Year on Dec. 26, becoming the first Giant ever to receive the award, according to COS coach Joe D'Agostino.
The 6-foot-5, 330-pound sophomore out of Lemoore High, who signed his letter-of-intent to play for the NCAA Division I Spartans of the Mountain West Conference on Dec. 18, also was the Central Valley Conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
Wright finished with 56 tackles, including 21 for losses, with four sacks, a fumble recovery and three pass breakups as he helped the Giants go 6-5 and reach their first bowl since 2010 while finishing tied for No. 25 in the final JC Athletic Bureau state rankings.
Wright initially arrived at COS in 2017, making 20 tackles, including seven for losses and 2.5 sacks as a freshmen.
But he elected to sit out the 2018 season to help take care of his father, Tana Wright, who had suffered a debilitating heart attack and spent several months hospitalized.
"I'm so proud of him after everything he's had to endure during his career at COS on a personal level," D'Agostino said. "Noah has left his imprint on this program forever. The numerous accomplishments he's earned this season are a testament to his family, the staff and his own hard work and dedication to be the best player he can be."
Wright was one of two Giants named first-team All-State, joining freshman Bryson Allen.
The 6-2, 180-pound receiver from Tulare Union had 38 catches for 940 yards and 11 touchdowns. Allen, one of only four freshmen named first-team All-State, averaged 24.7 yards per catch.
"Bryson has come in and right away had the right attitude and approach to contribute to this team," D'Agostino said. "He's given us one of the most dynamic deep threats in the country. I'm so excited to see what the future holds for him as he returns to us next year."
COS also had defensive back Bobby Peele named first-team All-State for Region I.
The 6-1, 190-pound sophomore from Edison made seven interceptions to go along with 28 tackles, a forced fumble and five pass breakups. He finished with 12 career interceptions, second-most in school history.
"I can't believe that we had two first-team All-American selections, and that we finished ranked in the final poll for the first time in more than a decade," D'Agostino said. "This team was special, and the future of the COS football program with these current players and staff is headed in the right direction."
MEN'S BASKETBALL
State No. 12-ranked College of the Sequoias (10-3) is set to wrap up its non-conference schedule when it plays at Monterey Peninsula (4-10) on Dec. 30.
Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
The Giants will then be off until Jan. 8, when they will host West Hills-Coalinga (0-13) in a Central Valley Conference opener at 7 p.m. at Porter Field House.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
State No. 17-ranked College of the Sequoias (11-5) is idle until Jan. 8, when it will open Central Valley Conference play against Taft (2-11).
Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. from Porter Field House.
