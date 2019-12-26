College of the Sequoias' "Dinuba Connection" are headed off together to play football at the next level.
Quarterback Gus Villareal and defensive back Israel Garcia have signed scholarship offers to continue their careers at Southwest Assemblies of God, an NAIA university in Waxahachie, Texas.
Both are 2017 graduates of Dinuba High.
"The great thing about junior colleges is it gives kids the chance to continue to develop as players and students, and reward their efforts," Giants coach Joe D'Agostino said. "To get scholarships and move on is what it's all about. I'm very happy for these young men."
Villareal completed 133 of 294 passes for 1,958 yards and 19 touchdowns, while Garcia made 25 tackles with six pass breakups to help COS go 6-5 this past season and reach a bowl for the first time since 2010.
Villareal arrived at COS in 2017 and split time at quarterback with Nolan LeForge, completing 89 of 147 passes for 1,129 yards and 10 touchdowns. He redshirted in 2018.
"He's a big reason why we were able to get this thing going and get some life back in our program," D'Agostino said. "Gus is a tremendous kid, and he gets after it. He has the right disposition to be a quarterback. He's a leader."
Garcia didn't begin his COS career until 2018, when he made nine tackles, including one for a loss, and two pass breakups in a reserve role.
Garcia played both corner and safety at times this past season for COS, but is expected to be a former for Southwest Assemblies of God.
"He worked hard in the weight room and really elevated his game this season," D'Agostino said. "He played himself into a position to get a scholarship and that was really impressive to see. He was also part of the reason we had a successful season. He can do anything on the back end of the defense. That's his strength, his versatility."
Villareal and Garcia join defensive linemen Noah Wright (Lemoore) as Giants who have committed to play next season at four-year universities. Wright committed to Division I San Jose State of the Mountain West Conference on Dec. 18.
D'Agostino said several other COS players - including running back Davonte Green (Hammond, La.), receivers Sergio Pena (Selma) and JoJo Saldivar (Dinuba), defensive linemen Corleone Peters (New Orleans) and Undra Coverson (Macon, Ga.), linebackers Judah Ruckman (Springville), Mitch Maggini (Riverdale), Jeremiah Russell (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Rook Landers (Knoxville, Tenn.), and defensive backs Bobby Peele (Edison) and Jupri Hughes (Hanford) - are expected to sign in May.
Peters looks to be the marquee attraction of that group as the 6-3, 300-pounder has has drawn interest from schools in the Mountain West, Pac-12 and Big 12 conferences, according to D'Agostino.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
An uncharacteristically cold shooting night - on its home court, no less - cost College of the Sequoias' men's basketball team during the finale of the Wyndham/Mannon Classic.
The state No. 9-ranked Giants shot 29 percent (18 of 62) from the field and 26.9 percent from 3-point range (7 of 26) during a 67-56 loss to unranked Cerritos on Dec. 21 at Porter Field House.
COS is shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 33.6 percent on 3-pointers for the season.
The Giants (10-3) opened a 19-16 lead with 10:52 to play in the first half on a Carlos Allen (Atlanta) layup off a Milton Burnett (Bullard High) assist.
But Cerritos (6-7) responded with 3-pointers from Cerroy Chenault and Jaishon Forte on consecutive possession to take a lead it would not relinquish.
The Falcons opened the second half on an 8-1 run to open a double digit lead, then saw their edge balloon to 19 points (50-40) on a Jahlen Jack jumper with 7:40 left.
COS got within nine points (59-50) on a pair of free throws from Ayo Aderoboye (Lagos) with 2:52 remaining and had a chance to get the lead to seven with 2:30 to play, but Allen was called for an offensive foul on a drive to the basket.
Jalen Washington sank two free throws for Cerritos to push the lead back to 11 (61-50) and the Giants didn't get closer than 10 points the rest of the way.
Ryan Johnson (Hanford) led COS with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals. Dewayne Holmes (Riverside) contributed 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, while Elihu Cobb (Santa Maria) added eight points and nine rebounds.
COS opened the two-day, four-team, cross-over tournament with a 65-54 win over No. 21 Ventura (8-6).
The Giants led 29-23 at halftime and were never in any serious jeopardy in the second half.
Savion Johnson (Hanford) had 18 points, four rebounds and four steals for COS, which also received 13 points, four rebounds and three assists from Burnett and 12 points and 12 rebounds from Ryan Johnson.
Central Valley Conference rival and No. 13-ranked Fresno City (10-2) beat Cerritos 78-69 on Dec. 20 and downed Ventura 83-74 on Dec. 21 while running its winning streak to nine games.
The Giants close non-conference play at 5p.m. Dec. 30 at Monterey Peninsula (4-10).
COS opens CVC play at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 when it hosts West Hills-Coalinga at Porter Field House.
The Giants will host Fresno City at 5 p.m. Jan. 11.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
College of the Sequoias has a 17-day hiatus from competition on tap after concluding their non-conference schedule with a 2-1 run at the Bulldog Classic tournament in San Mateo,
The state No. 16-ranked Giants (11-5) dropped their last game before the break, 67-61 to No. 18 Butte (14-4) on Dec. 21.
Felicia Ramirez (Caruthers) led COS with 15 points and five assists. Alaysia Reed (Las Vegas) contributed 11 points, four rebounds and four assists; McKenna Hsiung (Bakersfield) had 14 points and Serena Ybarra (Coalinga) added nine points, seven assists and four rebounds for the Giants.
COS opened the Bulldog Classic with a pair of routes over unranked opponents: 75-46 over Gavilan (3-9) on Dec. 19 and 91-58 over Shasta (10-5) on Dec. 20.
Against Gavilan, Ramirez had 15 points and four rebounds, Ybarra had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals and Hsiung added nine points and four rebounds.
The Giants also received six points and 10 rebounds from Aubrey Nunes (El Diamante), 10 points and three rebounds from Elyssa Brumfield (Golden Valley-Bakersfield) and eight points from Sapphire Jones (Hanford).
Jones had 14 points, eight rebounds and four steals, while Brumfield added 14 points and five rebounds for COS against Shasta.
Ramirez added 13 points and five steals, Reed had 10 points and three assists and Hsiung chipped in 12 points in a game the Giants led 55-32 at halftime.
COS is set to open Central Valley Conference play at 5 p.m. Jan. 8 against Taft (2-10) at Porter Field House.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.