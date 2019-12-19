Teams with a combined 15 California Community College men's basketball championships will be on display at Porter Field House on Dec. 20-21 during the Wyndham/Mannon Classic.
The four-team, crossover tournament features host and state No. 9-ranked College of the Sequoias (two-time state champions), Cerritos (five state titles), No. 13 Fresno City (five state titles) and No. 21 Ventura (three state titles).
The Giants (9-2) are scheduled to face Ventura (8-4) at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and Cerritos (5-6) at 4 p.m. Dec. 21.
Fresno City (8-2) takes on Cerritos at 5 p.m. Dec. 20 and Ventura at 2 p.m. Dec. 21.
"I was telling our guys that between the teams we are playing and Fresno and us, it will give us a look at what that playoff atmosphere is like," first-year Giants coach Dallas Jensen said. "Ventura plays hard. They get after it defensively and can work the glass. Cerritos is one of the bigger teams in the state and they can shoot it. It will be an interesting weekend to see where we are at against some top-tier programs."
After opening the season with seven straight wins, COS has lost two of its past four, including a 90-89 loss to unranked Mendocino on Dec. 13 in the semifinals of the Modesto Tournament.
The Giants other loss came Dec. 8 against No. 15 Santa Rosa (87-77) during the Golden Gate Classic in San Francisco.
"You don't win a conference or state title in December," Jensen said. "We're just trying to get better every time out and make sure we're prepared for conference play. I think we are starting to make some positive strides."
Jensen said he's been impressed with the development of his freshmen: Milton Burnett (Bullard), Ryan Johnson (Hanford), Carlos Allen (Atlanta), Amil Fields (Hayward), Tiveon Stroud (Selma), Ayo Aderoboye (Lagos), Lamine Ndione (Dakar).
Burnett (10.7), Johnson (8.3), Allen (7.8), Fields (13.0), Stroud (5.1) and Aderoboye (5.0) are all averaging at least five points a game, and all seven freshmen have started at least two games this season.
"I think some of the freshmen are starting to understand what it takes to be successful at this level," Jensen said. "It's starting to click for them. They are definitely progressing every time out."
Sophomore Elihu Cobb (Santa Maria) has been among COS' most consistent contributors this season, averaging 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.1 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
Sophomore transfer Tiyon Martin (Pasadena) is averaging 9.6 points and 5.6 assists a game.
The Giants are also receiving 7.5 points a game from Savion Johnson (Hanford), 5.6 points and 4.4 assists from Dewayne Holmes (Riverside) and 2.1 points from Garrett Shelton (Houston).
"There is always room for improvement, but I think we're making good, positive strides all around," Jensen said.
After the Wyndham/Mannon Classic, COS has one last nonconference game (5 p.m. Dec. 30 at Monterey Peninsula) before launching Central Valley Conference play.
The Giants will begin chase of their first conference title since 2010 when they host West Hills-Coalinga at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at Porter Field House.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
College of the Sequoias will wrap up its nonconference schedule this weekend at the Bulldog Classic in San Mateo.
The state No. 16-ranked Giants (9-4) are set to play Gavilan (3-6) at 1 p.m. Dec. 19, Shasta (8-4) at 5 p.m. Dec. 20 and No. 18 Butte (11-4) at 1 p.m. Dec. 21. All games are played at San Mateo College.
COS is coming off a consolation championship at the Buddy's All-Star Classic at L.A. Valley College. The Giants beat Long Beach 80-73 on Dec. 15 in the consolation final behind 16 points and three rebounds from Sapphire Jones (Hanford) and 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Felicia Ramirez (Caruthers).
Alaysia Reed (Las Vegas) is leading COS with averages of 11.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
The Giants also receive 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds from Aubrey Nunes (El Diamante) and 10.3 points and 6.4 rebounds from Ramirez.
COS is set to begin Central Valley Conference play on Jan. 8 against Taft. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. from Porter Field House.
The Giants have won three straight conference titles.
