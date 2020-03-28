COS Athletics: Kirby Mannon remembrance

"Like a lot of other people, I met Kirby through the game of basketball," Calvin said. "I count it as an honor to have been friends and colleagues with him for the last four decades. He touched many lives in a positive way."

COS named its annual holiday men's basketball tournament after Mannon in 2010. And his track and field jersey from 1956 is framed and hangs in the Giants' athletics office.

In all, Mannon enjoyed a 55-year career as a coach at the junior high, high school and community college levels. And he enjoyed crossing paths with the people he encountered over the years.

"Whenever he saw someone he coached or played basketball with, he lit up," said his son, Sonny Mannon. "He came into contact with so many people through sports and teaching. He was always a positive person. He always had a smile. Always had something nice to say. When people think about him, they are going to smile and think about how warm and friendly he was. And how much of a stud he was, too."

Kirby Mannon is survived by his wife of 59 years, Bernadine, 79, daughter Monica Maudet, 54, and son Sonny, 42.