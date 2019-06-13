Correction: You don’t like mistakes and neither do we. It is the policy of The Hanford Sentinel to correct substantial errors of the newspaper in a timely manner. To that end:
A story in the June 12 edition of the paper about the 59th Annual Exeter Lions Club East/West All-Star Baseball Game incorrectly stated Corcoran’s high school baseball season. The Panthers were the No. 3 seed in the CIF Central Section Division V playoffs and earned a first-round bye. They defeated No. 6 seed McLane in the quarterfinals, 15-2, before losing to No. 2 seed Liberty 12-0 in the semifinals. The Sentinel incorrectly stated Corcoran lost in the first round. Also, Jakob Acosta and Josue Topete will play for the East team and not the West team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.