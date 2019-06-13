Correction: You don’t like mistakes and neither do we. It is the policy of The Hanford Sentinel to correct substantial errors of the newspaper in a timely manner. To that end:

A story in the June 12 edition of the paper about the 59th Annual Exeter Lions Club East/West All-Star Baseball Game incorrectly stated Corcoran’s high school baseball season. The Panthers were the No. 3 seed in the CIF Central Section Division V playoffs and earned a first-round bye. They defeated No. 6 seed McLane in the quarterfinals, 15-2, before losing to No. 2 seed Liberty 12-0 in the semifinals. The Sentinel incorrectly stated Corcoran lost in the first round. Also, Jakob Acosta and Josue Topete will play for the East team and not the West team.

Load comments