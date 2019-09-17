On Sept 10th, 2019, Alice June Kessler celebrated her One Hundredth birthday with family and friends. Her party was held at the wonderful Vineyard Restaurant in Lemoore. In attendance were her remaining three children, June Dunn, Bill Koepke and Florence Lambert. Her niece Junie (Bug) Withers and husband Chuck. Her two wonderful caregivers, Kina and Mona. Her wonderful friend Pat Nolen and her hairdresser, of 45 years, Mickey Espinoza.

Alice June worked at the Corcoran District Hospital for twenty-five years while raising five children. Additionally, upon retirement she served on the board of directors for the Corcoran Senior Organization and was an active member of the Corcoran Garden Club.

Alice's husband, Albert Kessler served as the Mayor of Corcoran, was the Fire Chief and served on the Planning Commission for several years. Both Alice and her husband served on the Kings County Grand Jury.

Alice June was born in Hanford where she attended Woodrow Wilson and graduated from Hanford High. In 1936 She moved to Corcoran and still lives there today. 

