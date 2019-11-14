The City of Corcoran will hold our 100th Christmas Tree Celebration on December 6, 7 and 8. It has been 100 years that we have kept with this tradition and we will have a wide variety of activities for the whole family during the three-day event.
There will be an ice-skating rink, reindeer pulling Santa's sleigh, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Gingerbread House built by Bravo Farms for our event. We will have a snow hill, children's store where kids can purchase $5-$10 items for fifty cents-$1.
Children can write letters to Santa and mail them at the Corcoran Chamber of Commerce office in the special Santa Mail Box. The Corcoran Kiwanis Club will host Breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. Saturday morning in front of the chamber office. They will serve pancakes and sausage. Children can complete a schedule of events and turn their "passports" in at the chamber office to receive a prize. Some of those events include cookie decorating, a Christmas craft and stopping by the Gingerbread House.
There will also be a Christmas Bazaar, and live nativity which will include goat, calf, sheep and a camel. Children will also be able to go on a guided tour of the nativity. Those attending the event can take a ride on Whitley Avenue in a horse drawn carriage and view the new downtown Christmas decorations purchased by the Corcoran Community Foundation. Christmas Carolers will walk throughout the crowd and entertainment will be held in the Corcoran Rotary Gazebo during the event.
Event hours are Friday, Dec. 6 from 5-9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. (breakfast starts at 8 a.m.)
Sunday, Dec. 8 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Also, the chamber will kick off their event with their annual Christmas Parade Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. The tree which is erected in the middle of the intersection of Main Street Whitley Avenue and Chittenden Avenue will be lit following the parade. This year's tree dedication will be to all the past tree hunters who made the trek to the mountains to harvest the city's tree every year for the past 100 years.
For more information please call Lisa Shaw at the Corcoran Chamber of Commerce at 992-4514 or email her at lisa@corcoranchamber.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.