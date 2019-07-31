Contests Galore at 100th Tulare County Fair

TULARE – The centennial edition of the Tulare County Fair will feature fun for all ages, including butter sculpting, pie and corn dog-eating contests, young performer competitions and High School Madness contests.
Entry forms for all competitions, and deadline details, can be found at www.tcfair.org.
• The free butter sculpture contest happens at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12. Two categories are provided: ages 12 and under and ages 13 and older. Contestants will be given supplies and first- through third-place winners will receive prizes.
• The popular corn dog-eating contest, sponsored by Milo’s Corn Dogs, will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Prizes range from $100 to $500. Pre-entry fee is $10. Contestants must be 18 or older to participate.
• The Kid’s Talent competition, for children 14 and younger, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 15 starting at 11:30. Prizes from $50 to $150 will be presented to first through third-place winners.
• The fourth annual pie eating contest will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, featuring pies provided by Black Bear Diner. Participants must be at least 18. The first- place winner will receive reserved seating at the John Michael Montgomery concert and a meet and greet with the band.
Entry forms for all events can be found on the Fair website, www.tcfair.org. For further information, contact the Tulare County Fair office at 559-686-4707.
The Tulare County Fair is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, with a wide variety of displays and events in the works to celebrate this landmark year. Traditional favorites continue, including fun fair food, the annual Junior Livestock Auction, great rides and entertainment ranging from comedy and gold rush mining to an illusionist team and Walk on the Wild Side’s exotic animals. Visit www.tcfair.org for information and ongoing updates to the schedule of events, or call the fairgrounds office at 559-686-4707.
