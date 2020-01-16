Here is a list of the local and state representatives contact information.
Hanford City Council
The Hanford City Council meetings are on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. for regular session, in the Council Chambers, 400 N. Douty St., Hanford. Visit www.cityofhanfordca.com.
- Mayor — term 2016-2020, Sue Sorensen, District B.
Contact by email at ssorensen@cityofhanfordca.com
- Vice Mayor — term 2018-2022, John Draxler, District A.
Contact by email at jdraxler@cityofhanfordca.com.
- Council Member — term 2016-2020, Martin Devine, District C.
- Contact by email at mdevine@cityofhanfordca.com.
- Council Member — term 2018-2022, Francisco Ramirez, District D.
Contact by email at framirez@cityofhanfordca.com.
- Council Member — term 2018-2022, Art Brieno, District E.
Contact by email at abrieno@cityofhanfordca.com.
Kings County Board of Supervisors
Kings County Board of Supervisors meetings are each Tuesday at 9 a.m., for regular session in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Kings County Government Center, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford, 852-2362. Visit www.countyofkings.com.
- District 1 Supervisor — Joe Neves. Contact by email at joe.neves@co.kings.ca.us or phone at 852-2368 or fax 585-8047.
- District 2 Supervisor — Richard Valle. Contact by email at richard.valle@co.kings.ca.us or phone at 852-2365, 362-4664 or fax 585-8047.
- District 3 Supervisor — Doug Verboon. Contact by email at doug.verboon@co.kings.ca.us or phone at 852-2366 or fax 585-8047.
- District 4 Supervisor — Craig Pedersen. Contact by email at craig.pedersen@co.kings.ca.us or phone at 852-2367 or fax 585-8047.
- District 5 Supervisor — Richard Fagundes. Contact by email at richard.fagundes@co.kings.ca.us or phone at 852-2364 or fax 585-8047
Lemoore City Council
The Lemoore City Council meetings are on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m., in the Lemoore City Council Chambers, 429 C St., Lemoore. Visit www.lemoore.com.
- Mayor — term 2016-2020, Eddie Neal, District D. Contact by email at eneal@lemoore.com or call 925-6834.
- Mayor Pro Tem — term 2019-2020, John Plourde, District E. Contact by email at jplourde@lemoore.com or call 924-6744 extension 833.
- Council Member — term 2018-2022, Stuart Lyons, District A. Contact by email at slyons@lemoore.com or call 925-6832.
- Council Member — term 2016-2020, David Brown, District B. Contact by email at dbrown@lemoore.com or call 925-6831.
- Council Member — term 2019-2020, Christopher Schalde, District C. Contact by email at cscalde@lemoore.com or call 924-6744 extension 835.
Feinstein Fresno and Washington DC offices
Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif, 2500 Tulare St., Suite 4290, Fresno. Phone: Office 485-7430 and fax 485-9689. Washington, DC Office, 331 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510. Phone: Office 202-224-3841 and fax 202-228-3954.
Harris Fresno and Washington DC offices
Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif, 2500 Tulare St., Suite 5290, Fresno Phone: Office 497-5109 and fax (202) 228-3864. Washington, DC Office, 112 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510. Phone: Office 202-224-3553.
Salas Hanford office
Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, Hanford office: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Hanford Office, 113 Court St., Suite 201, Hanford. Phone: Office 585-7170, fax 585-7175 or visit asmdc.org.
Cox Bakersfield, Selma and Washington DC offices
Rep. TJ Cox, D-Bakersfield office: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Bakersfield Office, 2700 M St., Suite 250B, Bakersfield, Phone: (661) 864-7736 Visit cox.house.gov. Selma Office: 2117 Selma Street Selma, CA 93662 Phone: (559) 460-6070 Fax: (833) 284-9090; Washington, D.C. Office, 1728 Longworth HOB, Washington, D.C. 20515. Phone: Office 202-225-4695 and fax 202-225-3196.
Hurtado Hanford and Sacramento offices
State Senator Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger office hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Hanford office, 113 Court St., Suite 205, Hanford. Phone: 585-7161 or visit district14.cssrc.us. Sacramento Office, State Capitol, Room 2054, Sacramento, CA 95814-4900. Phone: Office 916-651-4014 and fax 916-651-4914.
