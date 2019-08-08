Here is a list of the local and state representatives contact information.

Hanford City Council

The Hanford City Council meetings are on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. for regular session, in the Council Chambers, 400 N. Douty St., Hanford. Visit www.cityofhanfordca.com.

Kings County Board of Supervisors

Kings County Board of Supervisors meetings are each Tuesday at 9 a.m., for regular session in the Board of Supervisors Chambers at the Kings County Government Center, 1400 W. Lacey Blvd., Hanford, 852-2362. Visit www.countyofkings.com.

Lemoore City Council

The Lemoore City Council meetings are on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m., in the Lemoore City Council Chambers, 429 C St., Lemoore. Visit www.lemoore.com.

  • Mayor — term 2016-2020, Eddie Neal, District D. Contact by email at eneal@lemoore.com or call 925-6834.
  • Council Member — Christopher Schalde, District C, contact information coming soon 
  • Council Member — term 2018-2022, Stuart Lyons, District A. Contact by email at slyons@lemoore.com or call 925-6832.
  • Council Member — term 2016-2020, David Brown, District B. Contact by email at dbrown@lemoore.com or call 925-6831.
  • Council Member — Vacant, District E

Feinstein Fresno and Washington DC offices

Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif, 2500 Tulare St., Suite 4290, Fresno. Phone: Office 485-7430 and fax 485-9689. Washington, DC Office, 331 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510. Phone: Office 202-224-3841 and fax 202-228-3954.

Harris Fresno and Washington DC offices

Senator Kamala Harris, D-Calif, 2500 Tulare St., Suite 5290, Fresno Phone: Office 497-5109 and fax (202) 228-3864. Washington, DC Office, 112 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510. Phone: Office 202-224-3553.

Salas Hanford office 

Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, Hanford office: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Hanford Office, 113 Court St., Suite 201, Hanford. Phone: Office 585-7170, fax 585-7175 or visit asmdc.org.

Cox Bakersfield and Washington DC offices

Rep. TJ Cox, D-Bakersfield office: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Bakersfield Office, 2700 M St., Suite 250B, Bakersfield, Phone: (661) 864-7736 Visit cox.house.gov. Washington, D.C. Office, 1728 Longworth HOB, Washington, D.C. 20515. Phone: Office 202-225-4695 and fax 202-225-3196.

Hurtado Hanford and Sacramento offices

State Senator Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger office hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Hanford office, 113 Court St., Suite 205, Hanford. Phone: 585-7161 or visit district14.cssrc.us. Sacramento Office, State Capitol, Room 2054, Sacramento, CA 95814-4900. Phone: Office 916-651-4014 and fax 916-651-4914.

