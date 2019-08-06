SELMA – Congressman TJ Cox officially opened a district office at 2117 Selma St. to a packed house on March 3.
At the open house, Cox welcomed local civic leaders and organization representatives highlighting what’s been accomplished thus far during the first 200 days in Congress before talking about challenges that lie ahead.
Cox was accompanied by his wife Dr. Kathleen Murphy, a pediatric intensive care physician at Valley Children’s Hospital, and two of their four children, Thomas, a Lemoore High student and Jack who attends Edison High. Their two other children include Joe, 20 and Molly, 22.
Cox honored area students who served as interns over the summer at the office. These included Lemoore High graduate Ashlyn Frazier, Santa Clara University sophomore Robert Nunes, University High School graduate Jasleen Gill and Caruthers graduate Navkaran Gurm.
Frazier plans to major in history and become a museum curator. This summer, she set up their Library of Congress surplus books program at the office.
“She wants to become a museum curator and since there are a lot of museums in Washington, her next internship may be on the East Coast,” Cox said.
Also at the open house, Cox recalled a Hanford town hall meeting where a veteran asked what he could about the climbing veterans’ suicide rates.
“It’s up to 20 plus veterans that take their lives every day. That’s shocking and unacceptable. This veteran organized a motorcycle ride from Hanford to the Arlington National Cemetery and they touched 21 states along the way to bring this awareness to veterans’ suicide. Based on that plea and that need, within the first six months, I got $10 million added to the National Defense Authorization Act. That’s been approved and signed into law for programming therapies and treatment for veterans’ suicide. That constituent’s voice turned into real action within six months. That veteran is here today, Chief [Jess Ahumada, Jr.].”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.