Youth acting online classes offered

SELMA – Cool Kid Players, the youth performing arts group affiliated with the Selma Arts Center, is offering online classes for children ages 6-12.
Participants will join instructors through Zoom for three weeks of instruction on acting, singing, set design, make-up and costumes.
The cost is $9 per class. The sessions run from May 4-20.
Classes will be from 3-3:45 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The singing class is Mondays, May 4, 11 and 18.
Acting class is Tuesdays, May 5, 12 and 19.
Theater craft is Wednesdays, May 6, 13 and 20.
Students may enroll for any of the sessions, or all three.
Register at selmaartscenter.com/youth. A waiver will also be needed. Those who complete registration will be emailed the log-in codes to be allowed access to the class. For details, contact Nicolette Andersen at nicolettea@cityofselma.com, or at 891-2238.
