Your Mind Matters Club hosts sock drive

SELMA – Selma High’s Your Mind Matters Club organized a sock drive to benefit the homeless community in Selma.

Sandra Aguilera, advisor to a student club, said the club was formed to increase awareness about mental health.

“In February, the students decided that they wanted to do something to help the homeless and mentally ill population in our community,” Aguilera said. “The students discovered that socks are one of most needed items by homeless people. The Club decided that in February they would spread kindness by organizing a sock drive. They encouraged all elementary schools to participate.”

Their goal was to gather 100 pairs of socks however, they were able to collect 237 pairs.

Half of the collected socks were donated to the Poverello House in Fresno. The other half was donated to the Kingdom Builders Church in Selma as they offer showers and other resources to the homeless, Aguilera said.

“The students were very pleased and thankful to everyone that contributed and helped them to collect more than 200 pairs of socks and surpass their original goal.”

The Your Mind Matters Club officers include President Brandi Aguilera, Vice President Laura Herrera, Secretary Sega Moreno and Treasurer Mia Harris.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

