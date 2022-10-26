Winter Wonderland Promo
City of Hanford, contributed

Winter Wonderland 2022 is approaching quickly.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 12 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1. The event itself will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 8, according to the city.

Ice skating tickets can be purchased at www.hanfordwinterwonderland.com.  Prices are $18 per adult and $16 per child ages 3 to 12. Family group packages are also available.

