Winter Wonderland 2022 is approaching quickly.
Tickets for the event go on sale at 12 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1. The event itself will run from Nov. 19 through Jan. 8, according to the city.
Ice skating tickets can be purchased at www.hanfordwinterwonderland.com. Prices are $18 per adult and $16 per child ages 3 to 12. Family group packages are also available.
The tickets include 90 minutes of skating time and skate rentals; refunds and time changes are not allowed, and all sales are final.
It is recommended that Hanford residents purchase their tickets to secure a skating session as box office tickets will be limited on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Purchasers should either print their confirmation email or provide a screenshot on their phone when checking into the skating rink.
Ice skating times will be 4 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. through 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The weekday hours will increase to 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. during winter break, which runs from Dec. 19 through Jan. 8.
For more information about Winter Wonderland, contact Brian Johnson with the City of Hanford by email or call 559-302-6233, or contact Michelle Brown with Main Street Hanford by email, or by calling 559-582-9457.