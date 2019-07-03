{{featured_button_text}}
Watering guidelines: Reminder

The City of Kingsburg reminds residents of watering guidelines.

KINGSBURG – To help the City of Kingsburg conserve water, residents are reminded to follow the watering guidelines and avoid fines and citations.

The guidelines are:

  • Outdoor watering is allowed three days per week from April - October.
  • Odd numbered addresses water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
  • Even numbered addresses water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
  • No watering on Mondays

City officials will cite and fine residents who do not comply with these regulations.

