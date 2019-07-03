KINGSBURG – To help the City of Kingsburg conserve water, residents are reminded to follow the watering guidelines and avoid fines and citations.
The guidelines are:
- Outdoor watering is allowed three days per week from April - October.
- Odd numbered addresses water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
- Even numbered addresses water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
- No watering on Mondays
City officials will cite and fine residents who do not comply with these regulations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.