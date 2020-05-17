Water safety tips shared amid pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SACRAMENTO – May 16-22 is National Safe Boating Week and the state’s Parks and the Division of Boating and Waterways is sharing tips to responsibly recreate in California’s waterways this year during COVID-19.

State Parks has developed a one-stop COVID-19 resource center - parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve - to find park safety and closure information. Check this website regularly, as it will be updated with new information as it becomes available.

As State Parks and other park operators begin to increase access at parks and waterways in compliance with state and local public health ordinances, residents need to know how and where they can recreate, who they can go boating with, and how the use of life jackets continues to be life-saving.

“During COVID-19, it’s critical for water enthusiasts to limit the unnecessary risk not only to themselves, but to other Californians, law enforcement and first responders,” DBW Acting Deputy Director Ramona Fernandez said. “For National Safe Boating Week this year, we’re highlighting ways Californians can prepare themselves to enjoy waterways close to home and maintain the important physical distance from others.”

Below are some COVID-19 and safety tips for this year’s boating and water season: