Washington Elementary goes on parade

“I didn’t realize how doing this event would bring more joy to me than I imagined!”

Teachers decorated their cars with hand-made posters, encouraging students to read and take advantage of school websites and reading apps.

“The signs we made encouraged our students to keep reading. We also wanted them to know that we missed them. Some signs also displayed the websites and apps we want our kids to access as we move into our plan for distance learning. We wanted to ensure that even though school looks a little different right now, we are still there for them.”

To ensure families’ safety, Hammond said they sent messages to parents to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged students to wave from their windows or front patios.

“Our parade lasted over an hour and a half and had a caravan of 27 cars, including a school bus as our caboose. We were greeted by families, showing their Teddy Bear pride with hand-made signs, balloons and wearing their school shirts.