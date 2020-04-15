Washington Elementary goes on parade

SELMA – Washington Elementary Principal Raquel Hammond said since the coronavirus-related school closures happened so suddenly, she and her staff didn’t a chance to bid students farewell like they normally do as the school year ends.
As Selma Unified shifted to distance learning, Hammond said she and their teachers heard of how other schools around the state had been having staff parades through their attendance areas to let students and parents know they are still working for them.
“The idea came during a video conference staff meeting,” Hammond said. “We were all sharing how much we missed seeing our students and parents. The closure came quickly for everyone and we didn’t have a chance to explain or say good-bye to our families like we do when we go into the summer break.”
So they got organized to decorate their cars, met in the parking lot, but stayed in their cars and paraded around their neighborhoods.
“I had seen other schools around the state doing these parades and decided that it would be a great way to reconnect with our families, within a safe space. Teachers loved the idea so we set a date and time to do it.”
As much as the parade was meant to be for the students, Hammond said afterward, she realized how much it also lifted her spirits to see the students, parents and even other community members waving from their porches.
“I didn’t realize how doing this event would bring more joy to me than I imagined!”
Teachers decorated their cars with hand-made posters, encouraging students to read and take advantage of school websites and reading apps.
“The signs we made encouraged our students to keep reading. We also wanted them to know that we missed them. Some signs also displayed the websites and apps we want our kids to access as we move into our plan for distance learning. We wanted to ensure that even though school looks a little different right now, we are still there for them.”
To ensure families’ safety, Hammond said they sent messages to parents to follow social distancing guidelines and encouraged students to wave from their windows or front patios.
“Our parade lasted over an hour and a half and had a caravan of 27 cars, including a school bus as our caboose. We were greeted by families, showing their Teddy Bear pride with hand-made signs, balloons and wearing their school shirts.
“One of our favorite signs read, ‘I think my mommy misses you all more!’ We also noticed other community members, older residents, waving and smiling to us as we drove by. It was so nice to bring some joy into the lives of our community during this coronavirus pandemic. When we returned to our school, we found a sign posted in front of the school for us from one of our parents. It read: “Thank you! I would thank you here or there, I would thank you anywhere. Thank you.”
“We did this to help spread joy to our families. In the end, it was our staff members that drove away with full hearts.”
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!